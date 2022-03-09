Clouds clearing through the day, temperatures stay chilly

There's a solid layer of clouds across Acadiana, the leftovers from a system that brought a few showers across the area on Tuesday.

Those clouds will stick around through the morning before eventually starting to clear across Acadiana in the afternoon.

A lack of morning sunshine will prevent a quick warm up and temperatures will struggle to get into the low 60s.

Once the skies clear temperatures will start to drop with lows in the mid 40s, but sunshine remaining on Thursday means a decent warm up.

After a warm sunny day on Thursday clouds will start to build again to wrap up the work week as another front is expected to move through the area.

This front will bring a round of evening showers and storms on Friday and send temperatures plummeting for the weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be down in the 30s with a light freeze expected for Sunday morning.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel