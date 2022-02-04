Clouds clear tonight bringing a hard freeze tomorrow

There's no sugar coating it, the forecast on Friday will not be pleasant one.

The clouds that were brought in with Thursday's front have yet to clear out, and those clouds won't be clearing out until late Friday evening.

As a result temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s through the rest of the day, and the wind chill sticking in the 20s and 30s.

Wind chill values will remain as low as they are because those winds will be whipping out of the north around 15-20 mph and gusting up to around 25 mph.

Clouds will start to clear late Friday and the clear skies will allow temperatures to drop down into the upper 20s by Saturday morning, bringing a hard freeze to Acadiana.

Plants and pets should certainly be tended to and exposed pipes could do with a little insulation to keep them from freezing.

Skies will be clear through the weekend and temperatures will slowly warm up, although highs will remain well below average.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel