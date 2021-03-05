Clouds arrive head of Friday night's showers

Clouds are moving into the area through the day and will eventually give way to a quick round of showers Friday evening and clearing by early Saturday morning.

This could have an impact on any Friday evening plans with the wet weather rolling through around dinner time, but since they're fast moving they'll be clearing early Saturday morning.

There is no severe weather or flooding expected, mostly just nuisance showers.

As a whole the weekend is looking good with the clouds and showers moving out of the area by the time the sun comes up Saturday morning.

Winds will start to pick up Friday afternoon with a pretty decent breeze blowing through the majority of the day out of the south, but windy conditions peak on Saturday with strong gusty winds out of the north to start the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday will allow the temperatures to work their way into the upper 60s continuing this streak of great weather we've been able to enjoy here in Acadiana.

A warm stretch of weather is on the way next week with humidity building a little as we go through the week really giving us a spring like feel.

