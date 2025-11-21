City of Franklin welcomes Dark Atom Studios for Filming of Kid Paranormal

FRANKLIN, La. — The City of Franklin welcomes Dark Atom Studios as they begin filming their latest production, Kid Paranormal, right here in our historic community this weekend. The feature film stars John Schneider and Olivia Brown, bringing both excitement and economic opportunity to Franklin.

Mayor Eugene Foulcard expressed enthusiasm at the continued growth of Franklin’s film economy, made possible through the Film Franklin Initiative—a targeted effort to attract film and television productions to the city while showcasing Franklin’s unique character, architecture, and scenic landscape.

“We are thrilled to have Dark Atom Studios choose Franklin as the setting for Kid Paranormal,” said Mayor Foulcard. “Our Film Franklin Initiative is designed to highlight the charm of our city and create meaningful economic benefits for our residents and small businesses. This production is another strong step forward in strengthening Franklin’s presence in Louisiana’s film industry.”

Local collaboration has been key in ensuring Franklin remains a welcoming and efficient partner for filmmakers.

The production of Kid Paranormal is anticipated to generate positive economic impact throughout the city—supporting local vendors, lodging, restaurants, and services—while also spotlighting Franklin as a vibrant cultural destination. This production is the 3rd movie within two years of filming in and around Franklin not including commercials, video podcast, and documentaries.

For more information about the Film Franklin Initiative or upcoming productions or to interview the director, producer and possible cast members, please contact Ed “Tiger” Verdin.