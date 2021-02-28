Church Point family loses everything in house fire last week

CHURCH POINT — On Wednesday afternoon, February 24th, the Deshotel family lost everything, including four of their family pets in a house fire.

Bailey Deshotel, the youngest daughter of the family, saved her little brother Blaize Deshotel from burning alive after his shirt had caught fire.

Today, Blaize is in the hospital where he is receiving treatment for second and third degree burns.

A Go-Fund-Me account has been made to help the family get back on their feet.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/bless-the-deshotel-family

Tune in tonight at 10pm to hear from the family about their experience.

