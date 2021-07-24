Church Point Boil Advisory, LIFTED

A boil advisory has now been lifted for areas in Church Point today.
The following areas no longer under a boil advisory:
- Arceneaux Circle
- Sylvia Loop
- Hazel Dr
The Mire-Branch Water Corporation said they have received cleared samples from DHH. No further action is necessary.
