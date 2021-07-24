Watch
News

Actions

Church Point Boil Advisory, LIFTED

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 12:32:51-04

A boil advisory has now been lifted for areas in Church Point today.

The following areas no longer under a boil advisory:

  • Arceneaux Circle
  • Sylvia Loop
  • Hazel Dr

The Mire-Branch Water Corporation said they have received cleared samples from DHH. No further action is necessary.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.