Chitimacha Tribe brings awareness to land use on the reservation

Chitimacha Tribal Police are reminding visitors and residents of the proper use of tribal lands.

All month long, the Chitimacha have been reminding the public of how to avoid a citation when pertaining to dismantled-junked vehicles, engines, motors, or other appliances that enhances clutter and poor land use.

According to the Chitimacha Constitution, Title XV Section 504 of their environmental code.

They say, none of the above shall be dismantled and/or junked on land within the Chitimacha Reservation.

Title XV Section 504 states:

(A) Vehicles, engines, motors, or other appliances may be deemed dismantled and/or junked if they are; (1) lacking in one or more parts essential to its mechanical functioning, or otherwise inoperable so that it has no substantial potential for further use consistent with its usual functions, and;

(2) not moved and no repairs attempted for ninety (90) consecutive days.

They say, if a person fails to comply with this provision, a “citation/summons” may be issued by the Chitimacha Police Department.

The item and/or items as referenced above may be removed and sold or disposed of by the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana.

In addition, the person in possession of the property shall be subject to the penalties provided herein.

If you would like to review all of the Chitimacha Comprehensive Codes of Justice you can, click here.

The Chitimacha Comprehensive Codes of Justice is part of the sovereign nation's Constitution that had been adopted since September 14, 1970.

To keep up-to-date with Chitimacha Police Department, click here.

