Chilly, winter-like weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-40's

HIGHS SATURDAY: LOWER 50's

DISCUSSION

It's a throwback to January this weekend in Acadiana.

Rain showers have started to come to an end, so we are looking at quiet, but chilly conditions this evening.

Be sure to bundle up if you plan on heading out to Patty in the Park as readings drop into the 40's.

We'll bottom out in the mid-40's Saturday morning.

Winter-like conditions Saturday as cloud cover dominates.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50's by the afternoon.

However, wind chills will remain in the 40's thanks to a brisk northerly wind.

On top of that, a few light showers will be possible at times (40%).

A cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40's.

I think we'll see a few more intervals of sunshine throughout Sunday, but generally a mostly cloudy sky will remain in place.

Highs will continue to struggle to reach the lower 50's.

FROST/LIGHT FREEZE WATCH: Sunday night into Monday morning will feature temperatures dropping into the low-mid 30's.

We'll have to be on the lookout for a patchy frost come Monday morning.

Stayed tuned this weekend for the latest as exact numbers come into better focus.

Slowing warming back up into the mid-latter parts of next week as highs return to the 70's and 80's.

Have a good weekend and stay warm!

