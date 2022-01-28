Chilly temperatures lead into a beautiful weekend

A quick moving front has pushed through Acadiana, and while it never produced any showers it did bring in some cold air which will be with us for the next couple of days.

A few clouds out there in the morning will eventually clear out and once they do we'll be left with sunny skies through the rest of the afternoon and the weekend.

It'll remain a chilly day out there with highs only in the mid 50s, and wind chill values will be a few degrees cooler as the winds will be around 15-20 mph.

As the winds relax Friday night temperatures will get down to around freezing so take care of the plants and the pets.

Daniel Phillips

The rest of the weekend will be primarily sunny with temperatures warming up by Sunday into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine across the board.

Saturday remains on the chilly side with mid 50 highs and a steady wind coming in from the north.

Once we get through the weekend the pattern is going to start to change with a front moving through the middle of the week sparking a round of showers and storms.

Rain chances stay elevated starting Tuesday and remaining that way until Thursday, although there's some uncertainty regarding which will be the wettest day.

