Chilly Sunday night to be followed by a beautiful Monday

TONIGHT: Chilly & clear

MONDAY: Sunny & mild

Discussion

After a stormy Saturday night in Acadiana, it was a complete 180 Sunday with mostly sunny skies and cooler weather filtering in.

With fair skies and light winds tonight, temperatures will make their way into the mid-upper 40s.

Monday Temperatures

High pressure will be in control of the forecast Monday, so expect plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures as highs reach the upper 70s.

Monday Temperatures

Humidity will remain low.

High pressure will begin to shuttle its way off to the east Tuesday.

It'll still be a relatively nice day, but we'll start to favor a partly cloudy sky into the afternoon as highs push the upper 70s once more.

Humidity will be back come Wednesday courtesy of southerly winds.

High temperatures will reach the low-mid 80s by the end of the week as the pattern could look to turn a bit more unsettled with the return of scattered rain chances.

Stay tuned in the days ahead for the latest.

Make it a great week, y'all!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel