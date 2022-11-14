Chilly, soggy weather on the way late Monday

A cold snap is on the way to Acadiana with a stretch of chilly days arriving behind a front that is going to be moving through Monday night.

After a chilly finish to the weekend, temperatures will sit in the mid 60s for the highs Monday afternoon with clouds gathering through the day.

Showers and storms will develop later on in the day, moving through in the evening and potentially having an impact on your evening commute.

Showers will creep into west Louisiana around 5:00 p.m. and spreading eastward into Acadiana around 6:00 p.m.

Rain totals will be on the magnitude of 1-2" with most of the rainfall spread out through enough time to alleviate flooding concerns.

Clouds will stick around through most of the day on Tuesday and temperatures will be dropping with highs sticking consistently in the 50s.

There's a chance we see freezing temperatures by the end of the week, and it's likely we'll get at least one frosty morning before the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel