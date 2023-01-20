Chilly rains Saturday to be followed by an overall cooler than normal period

DISCUSSION

Well, get ready for a chilly and rainy period to kick off the weekend.

I do believe showers will begin to work in as early as tonight, so something to keep in mind if you plan on heading out.

Temperatures will eventually find their way into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Plenty of clouds along with on/off chilly rain showers can be expected Saturday.

Next 48-hrs GRAF model

It won't necessarily be raining continuously all day long, but nuisance showers will be lurking throughout the day.

Most spots will pick up around 0.5"-1.5" of rainfall.

Graf model Rainfall estimates

Highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s.

Clouds will stick around for the first half of Sunday (perhaps an isolated shower or two as well), before we should get back to partial clearing skies Sunday afternoon.

Highs will push the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thereafter, we are looking at a nice start to the week Monday before a heavier round of showers and storms move in Tuesday.

There will be the potential for heavy rainfall and severe weather with this feature, so we'll have to watch it closely in the days ahead.

Looking beyond... it does appear the pattern will remain cooler than normal for the remainder of this month.

Have a great weekend!

