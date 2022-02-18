Chilly nights, mild afternoons this weekend; even milder and more unsettled next week

A full slate of parades this weekend as Mardi Gras returns to Acadiana.

Friday night Parade forecast

Weather will cooperate, but quite chilly for the evening parades both Friday and Saturday.

Rio parade Saturday night

Dress warmly if you're heading out!

Overnight lows into Saturday morning will be in the low-mid 30s.

Saturday morning Low temperatures

Light freeze for northern portions of Acadiana.

Fair to mostly sunny skies throughout our Saturday.

Comfortable conditions as temperatures settle into the low-mid 60s by the afternoon.

Saturday Afternoon highs

Winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph.

Another chilly one Saturday night into Sunday morning with readings dipping down into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny, but more clouds will start to move in by the afternoon.

A few isolated showers could be possible (20%).

We'll see those highs push the upper 60s.

The pattern will then turn a bit more unsettled and milder into the new week.

Rain chances will settle in the 40-50% range just about each and every day.

We'll take the needed rainfall, and thankfully no severe weather will be expected.

Afternoon highs will be pushing the mid-upper 70s and we'll likely get close to 80° a couple of the days.

Our next front still looks to arrive about a week away.

As of now, it is looking cooler than normal heading into the Mardi Gras weekend, but still too early to call for Mardi Gras Day itself.

We'll have more in the days ahead, so stay with us!

Have a great weekend and stay safe if you are heading out to any of the parades this weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel