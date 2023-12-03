Chilly nights & cool afternoons this week

TONIGHT: Chilly & quiet

MONDAY: Sun & high cloud mix, cool

DISCUSSION

Quiet conditions overnight as lows settle into the lower 50s.

A sun and high cloud mix can be expected Monday.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

A light northerly breeze will come in around 5-10 mph.

Overall, we are looking at pretty quiet and nice conditions for much of the week ahead.

Highs will only be in the 60s each afternoon with overnight lows in the 40s.

Next weather-maker (strong front) looks to arrive sometime next weekend.

Have a great week!

