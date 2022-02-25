Chilly and dreary weather lasts through the weekend

After a warm and muggy week, the forecast has taken a complete turn and we'll deal with cold, dreary weather as we head into the weekend.

There's a few light showers across Acadiana early Friday morning and while a few misty showers will move across during the day we'll stay mostly cloudy and rain free.

The clouds won't clear out much which will keep the temperatures subdued with highs in the low 50s and a wind chill in the upper 40s.

Wind chill values will largely be a result of strong winds which will be blowing around 10-15 mph out of the north, and gusting closer to 20-25 mph.

Daniel Phillips

It's another packed weekend with plenty of Mardi Gras festivities taking place across Acadiana, and while we won't have active weather it won't necessarily be pleasant weather.

Clouds are going to linger into Saturday which is going to keep temperatures rather cool, and eventually it will give way to some showers on Sunday.

Temperatures won't get much above 60 the next few days, and with damp, windy conditions it will feel a little colder.

Daniel Phillips

Sunday looks a little more unsettled with some showers popping up across the area as another front moves through, but that's the price to pay for a stunning Mardi Gras forecast.

Sunshine is going to return to Acadiana on Monday with highs in the mid 60s, and frosty conditions in the morning.

Despite a frosty start Mardi Gras day looks like it will be pleasant with highs hovering around 70 a plenty of sunshine.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel