Chess game and prayer service at Philips St. Park in Opelousas

An Opelousas rapper and president of GUNS DOWN POWER UP!, is holding a "Stop the Shooting" prayer event with Opelousas Police today.

A game of chess will be taking place, as well, as the founder of the organization, Eric Williams, says children need other resources to take their minds off of guns.

"I want people to pass the message to their children and to their children to make a difference and put the guns down," said Williams, who wants to start using the chess game as a means to keep children out of harm's way.

The public is invited to attend the prayer service and chess game, he said, today at 11 am - til, at Philip Street Park in Opelousas.

The event is sponsored by Councilwoman Chasity Davis.

