Changes on the horizon

Although we can expect a couple of more warm November days this week, Acadiana will see a definitive (and somewhat lasting) change in the weather pattern Friday into next week.

In the near term, expect several more mild nights with lows in the low-mid 60s, while partly cloudy and warm afternoons with highs in the low-mid 80s are anticipated through Thursday.

Clouds will be increasing late Thursday into Friday accompanying a cool front that crosses the area by midday Friday.

There should be a decent chance of shower activity likely accompanying and following behind the front into Friday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will drop from the low-mid 70s early Friday and into mostly the 60s during the afternoon.

Temperatures this weekend will likely stay mostly in the 60s during the day and mid-upper 50s at night with clouds and some lower end rain chances likely to linger.

Expect roughly 1/2" of rain or less with the rain shower activity Friday into the weekend.

Thereafter, into next week, the models diverge on what kind of pattern Acadiana may see...

The Euro becomes aggressive with a healthy weather system producing several inches of rain over the area centered around Tuesday, while the GFS takes the impetus of the next system primarily into the Gulf.

Both models have been at odds over the last couple of days, with the GFS being the more suspicious model at this time.

Nonetheless, the Weather Prediction Center's Quantitative Precipitation Forecast has 2-7" focused offshore through next Tuesday...which means a quite wet pattern will be very nearby.

But the question remains beyond 7 days...and we'll have to wait on what changes and trends become more apparent in the days ahead...we sure could use any rain!

For now, refer to the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

