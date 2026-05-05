Certain Zapp's brand potato chips recalled over potential salmonella concerns

The company behind Zapp's potato chips and other chip brands issued a voluntary recall in the United States over potential salmonella concerns.

Utz Quality Foods, LLC issued the recall for certain varieties of Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips. The company said a seasoning containing dry milk powder may contain salmonella.

The following Zapp's chips are part of the voluntary recall:

1.5 ounce Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch potato chips with a UPC code of 83791272917 and best buy dates of August 3, 10, 17, and 24 of 2026.

2.5 ounce Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch potato chips with a UPC code of 83791272924 and best buy dates of August 3, 17, and 31 of 2026.

8 ounce Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch potato chips with a UPC code of 83791272931 and best buy dates of July 27 and August 3, 10, and 17 of 2026.

1.5 ounce Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar potato chips (60 count) with a UPC code of 83791010144 and best buy dates of August 3 and 10 of 2026.

2.5 ounce Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy potato chips with a UPC code of 83791192208 and a best buy date of August 31, 2026.

8 ounce Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy potato chips with a UPC code of 83791192246 and a best buy date of August 31, 2026.

If you have these items, you should throw them away or ask for a refund from Utz Customer Care. You can call them at (877) 423-0149.