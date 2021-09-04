Catholic Charities to provide Terrebonne residents with free fuel

Terrebonne Parish residents will receive free fuel this week with the help of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese's Catholic Charities.

Councilman for Terrebonne Parish's District 6, Darrin Guidry, announced on Facebook:

Thanks to the Bayou Community Foundation through Catholic Charities of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese, 8,600 gallons of unleaded fuel will be made available to Terrebonne Parish residents free of charge on two days: Monday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 8.

Each vehicle will be limited to 20 gallons of gas in tanks or cans, or a combination of the two, they say.

State Police will be handling traffic control and security on both days, according to the councilman.

The dates, time and locations are:

Monday, September 6, 2021

Grand Caillou Middle School

2161 Grand Caillou Road, Houma

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Montegut Middle School

138 Dolphin St, Montegut, LA

The giveaway begins at 9:00 AM until the fuel runs out, they say.

