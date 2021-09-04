Watch
News

Actions

Catholic Charities to provide Terrebonne residents with free fuel

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
gas pump nozzle.PNG
Posted at 6:42 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 19:55:04-04

Terrebonne Parish residents will receive free fuel this week with the help of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese's Catholic Charities.

Councilman for Terrebonne Parish's District 6, Darrin Guidry, announced on Facebook:

Thanks to the Bayou Community Foundation through Catholic Charities of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese, 8,600 gallons of unleaded fuel will be made available to Terrebonne Parish residents free of charge on two days: Monday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 8.

Each vehicle will be limited to 20 gallons of gas in tanks or cans, or a combination of the two, they say.

State Police will be handling traffic control and security on both days, according to the councilman.

The dates, time and locations are:

Monday, September 6, 2021
Grand Caillou Middle School
2161 Grand Caillou Road, Houma

Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Montegut Middle School
138 Dolphin St, Montegut, LA

The giveaway begins at 9:00 AM until the fuel runs out, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.