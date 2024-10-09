Catholic Charities of Acadiana to host one-day item specific drive for survivors of Hurricane Helene

SCOTT, La. — In response to Hurricane Helene's devastation, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will host a one-day, item-specific drive on Monday, October 14, to collect relief supplies for survivors. The drive will take place from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Catholic Charities of Acadiana Regional Disaster Response Warehouse at 403 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Scott, LA 70507.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be accepting the following items to assist in recovery efforts:

Tarps

Large black trash bags

Cleaning supplies (mops, brooms, laundry detergent, and moldicide)

Diapers (all sizes)

$25 Visa gift cards

Catholic Charities states that it is grateful for all offers of support but asks that donors focus on the items requested to ensure that it fulfills the requests of the responding agencies in the impacted regions.

After the drive, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will transport donations to responding Catholic Charities agencies serving the impacted region.

"We've all been made witness to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene," said Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. "When we see suffering, we are compelled to act in a way that offers compassion and relief. This one-day item specific drive is an opportunity for Acadiana to show our neighbors to the East our solidarity, care, and concern, while offering tangible assistance with items that are needed as they recover from the storm."



