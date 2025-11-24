Cassidy, Lankford introduce bill to protect medical residents from coercive abortion training practices

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and James Lankford (R-OK) introduced the Conscience Protections for Medical Residents Act [cassidy.senate.gov] to ensure medical students and residents are never pressured or coerced into abortion training that violates their moral or religious beliefs. The legislation establishes clear federal protections, so residents are not forced to choose between their consciences and their careers.

“Those training to save lives should be exempt from participating in that which goes against her or his conscience,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Allow students to choose a culture of life.”

“Medical residents should never be pressured to violate their beliefs in order to finish their training or advance in their careers,” said Senator Lankford. “Many went into medicine to protect life, not take it. No one should have to choose between their conscience and their future in medicine. Our bill makes that clear and ensures medical students and residents can follow their convictions as they care for their patients.”

Cassidy and Lankford were joined by U.S. Representative Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-NC-03), and U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Jim Banks (R-IN), Steve Daines (R-MT), Katie Britt (R-AL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Ted Budd (R-NC), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Todd Young (R-IN) in introducing the legislation.

“Medical residents should not be compelled to participate in abortion training if it violates their conscience,” said Representative Murphy. “Opting out of such training enables potential retaliation by faculty who have enormous power over residents and their future success. Pursuing an elective abortion is not the same as receiving lifesaving care, such as for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies, and training should reflect that. This issue is about restoring a non-ideological educational environment where individuals do not fear expressing moral or religious objections.”

The legislation is supported by The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Americans Defending Freedom, Americans United for Life, National Right to Life Committee, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, CatholicVote, Vitae Foundation, Human Coalition, March for Life Action, Heartbeat International, Students for Life Action, Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, The Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, Live Action, Heritage Action, Family Policy Alliance, Liberty Counsel, Family Research Council, and Liberty Counsel Action.

Background

Under current rules from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, residents are allowed to opt out of abortion training, but the opt-out system puts pressure on trainees to participate in procedures that violate their moral or religious beliefs. Residents often fear that opting out could affect evaluations, recommendations, or future career opportunities.

The Conscience Protections for Medical Residents Act replaces the opt-out system with an opt-in system. It ensures residents can choose whether to participate in abortion training and protects them from discrimination or retaliation if they decline.