Carnival krewe puts finishing touches for Saturday's ball

LAFAYETTE — The Krewe of Carnival En Rio is putting the final touches for tomorrow night's ball.

It's the first one of the season in Lafayette.

On Friday, members of the krewe held a dress rehersal for tomorrow's presentation. The ball didn't take place last year because of the pandemic. Which means this year's even will be bigger and better than ever before.

Brenda Franz, from the Krewe of Carnival En Rio, tells KATC, "We are rehearsing for our ball tomorrow night, and we're so excited to have it going on since we didn't have it last year underneath the circumstances going on, but we are ready to rock and roll this year 'for rio.''

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel