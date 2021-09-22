Carencro PD releases new app for residents to stay connected

Carencro Police Department announces the release of a new smart phone app that is available to their 12,000 residents.

According to Chief David Anderson,

"We are utilizing this app to enhance our services to the community. We hope that you find it beneficial in connecting with our agency... Our mission is to provide effective and efficient law enforcement and public safety services in order to maintain peace and enhance the quality of life for our community."

In the new app, users can: pay a ticket, submit a tip, contact the agency, view the "most wanted" list, find out road closures, view the staff directory, file an incident report, view a crash statement form, get crash reports, view court dates and join the team.

The Carencro Police Department app is available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Carencro Police Department, LA” or by clicking here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel