Can't Avoid It Forever: Humidity increases across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

It has started to feel noticeably stickier across Acadiana as steady winds out of the Gulf continue an influx of moisture.

That moisture in turn has lead to a layer of clouds that will more or less be parked over the region for the next few days.

There's still going to be patches of sunshine but they'll be a little more intermittent and it seems like we'll see more clouds than sunshine.

Temperatures have also been steadily climbing and highs through the week will sit in the lower to mid 80s.

Daniel Phillips

The biggest change in temperatures from the last week or two will be at night with lows only getting into the lower 70s until our next front comes through over the weekend.

Everything will remain fairly stagnant until Sunday when we'll get a line of showers and thunderstorms to move across the area.

Sunday looks wet, but as of now, it doesn't look like the severe threat will be as intense as it was last week.

This front will try and freshen us up in time for Festival International, but early indications seem to be pointing to another front moving through late next week.

That's a little ways away though so a bit too early to start worrying about that.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel