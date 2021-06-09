Calcasieu Sheriff's Office warning residents of scams

CALCASIEU PARISH — The Calcasieu Parish Sherriff's Office is warning area residents of a scam that is surfacing.

According to the Sheriff's Office, victims in nearby parishes have reported receiving an email from the Louisiana Sheriff's Association (LSA) president, Sheriff Jason Ard. The email asks people to donate gift cards to veterans who are financially suffering from the effetcs of COVID-19. The email then instructs the victim to reply to the email if they wish to participate.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says, "DO NOT REPLY!" This is a scam, not a legitimate communications from the LSA.

Listed below are a few tips from the Sheriff's Office to remind residents on how to avoid becoming a victim:

· Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision. Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly

· Verify the information before sending any money.

· Never wire money or give gift card information based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail. Keep in mind that doing so is like giving cash—once you send it, you cannot get it back.

If you or or someone you know believes they may have been victimized by these scammers, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605.

