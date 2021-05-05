Wire thieves put entire neighborhood in the dark; two arrested

Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested two men this weekend after wire thieves pulled down a utility pole and put several neighborhoods in the dark.

Spencer Conner, 48, of Lake Charles and Gene Constance, 43, of Sulphur were both arrested. They were both booked with criminal damage to property $1,000 - $50,000; and theft less than $1,000. Constance is additionally booked with possession of drug paraphernalia; 3 counts of possession of CDS IV, possession of a legend drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Michael Canaday set Conner’s bond at $11,000 and Constance’s bond at $20,500.

The investigation began on May 2 when deputies got a call at about 8 p.m. Someone reported that some men were trying to steal wire off a utility pole in Vinton.

When deputies arrived they located a truck in the area with electrical wire attached to the bumper. Deputies made contact with the driver and passenger of the truck, Conner and Constance.

Deputies allege that Conner and Constance had tied a loose wire hanging from the utility pole to the back of the truck in an attempt to steal it. The suspects put the truck in drive and began pulling on the wire, causing the pole to fall over.

Once the pole fell, there was an electrical outage to several neighborhoods in the area.

Constance allegedly was found to be in possession of marijuana, several pills, and drug paraphernalia.

CPSO Detective John Coffman is the lead investigator on this case.

