Widening of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish marked as "substantially complete"

The widening of Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish is "substantially complete," officials say.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state and local officials marked the event today.

This $45.5 million project, which stretched from approximately I-210 to LA 108, widened I-10 from three to four lanes. The Maple Fork bridges were replaced, and crews installed new drainage structures, median barriers, permanent striping, guardrail and cable barriers.

“The long-lasting economic benefit of this project cannot be overstated, considering how heavily traveled this stretch of I-10 is,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The widening not only relieves congestion, but motorists and freight haulers now have a much smoother roadway. Allowing for traffic to move freely along this busy stretch of I-10 increases the opportunities for local businesses to expand and opens the door for additional investment into the state economy.”

As of 2021, more than 108,000 vehicles traveled the corridor daily. That number is expected to increase to 150,000 motorists by 2045.

The project’s contractor is the Alexandria, Louisiana-based Gilchrist Construction. Work began on the project in January 2020.