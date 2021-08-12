Westlake man arrested for contractor fraud

A Westlake man has been arrested for contractor fraud following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Contractor Fraud Response Team.

42-year-old Gabriel Fruge was arrested on Tuesday after detectives learned the victim had entered into an agreement with Fruge and paid more than $7,000 as a deposit for him to replace their roof, a spokesperson said.

Deputies learned Fruge had cashed the check in November 2020, but allegedly failed to deliver materials to the victim or begin repairs at the home. It was also learned that Fruge does not have a contractor's license, deputies say.

Fruge was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with residential contractor fraud $5,000 - $25,000 and failure to possess a residential contractor's license.

Deputies say he was released later that day on a $40,000 bond.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel