Watch Now
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

West Nile Virus makes its way to South La

Mosquito
Courtesy MGN Online
Mosquito
Mosquito
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 13:03:10-04

With the rise in temperatures and dry weather, West Nile Virus has found its way into pools around Calcasieu Parish.

According to the Jenning Daily News, "Recently Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control had received confirmation from the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Baton Rouge that four of their parish's mosquito pools—collections of mosquitoes from different areas in the parish— have tested positive for the WNV, as well.

It is advised that residents always wear mosquito repellent protection when going outdoor, especially during the afternoon. Mosquitoes also tend to lay their eggs in the water, so dispose of any items containing water around the house.
Click below to read more from Jennings Daily News
https://publisher.etype.services/Jennings-Daily-News/e-paper-regular-edition/461E94C5BCB0E5B7

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.