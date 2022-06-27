With the rise in temperatures and dry weather, West Nile Virus has found its way into pools around Calcasieu Parish.

According to the Jenning Daily News, "Recently Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control had received confirmation from the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Baton Rouge that four of their parish's mosquito pools—collections of mosquitoes from different areas in the parish— have tested positive for the WNV, as well.

It is advised that residents always wear mosquito repellent protection when going outdoor, especially during the afternoon. Mosquitoes also tend to lay their eggs in the water, so dispose of any items containing water around the house.

Click below to read more from Jennings Daily News

https://publisher.etype.services/Jennings-Daily-News/e-paper-regular-edition/461E94C5BCB0E5B7