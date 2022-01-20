Watch
Virtual seminar on human trafficking offered

Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jan 20, 2022
United Way of Southwest Louisiana is co-hosting a virtual event titled Understanding Human Trafficking: The Intersections and Complexities on Wednesday, March 16 from 3 to 4 pm. The session is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Co-hosted with United Way Worldwide’s Center to Combat Human Trafficking and a team of survivor leaders from the anti-trafficking movement, an overview of the issues surrounding this wide-spread and invisible crime will be discussed. Strategies to collectively combat the issue will be shared with audience members.

“Although it is illegal everywhere, we know it is still happening everywhere which includes our own community,” explains Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana. “We need to recognize the signs and become unified in a strategy to combat it.”

Registration for this live learning session is required. The link can be found on United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s social media here and the website at unitedwayswla.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.