Vinton man dies after crash

A Vinton man has died following an accident that happened early Thursday.

Michael Lee Soileau Jr., 32, died in the crash, troopers say.

State Police were called to the I-210 bridge in Calcasieu Parish at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday. They found that the car Soileau was driving was westbound, then hit the inside concrete barrier. The car was blocking both lanes of travel, and a Jeep pulled up behind him because of the blockage. A pick-up truck came along and slammed into the Jeep and Soileau's car, troopers say.

Soileau was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet and the Jeep, who were both properly restrained, sustained minor injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained from all three drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, troopers say.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop D has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths in 2022.