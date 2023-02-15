Vinton man accused of setting mother's mobile home on fire

State Fire Marshal deputies have arrested a Vivian man for allegedly setting fire to the mobile home he lived in while his mother was inside.

Quinton Chriss, 29, was booked into the Caddo Parish Jail on Saturday, February 11, with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

In the early evening hours of February 11, Caddo Fire District #8 responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road.

Firefighters arrived to find two occupants safely outside. Following an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.

In an interview with deputies, Chriss, who lived in the mobile home with his mother, allegedly admitted to setting the fire. He was then placed under arrest in connection with the case.