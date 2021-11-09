Ville Platte man arrested, accused of strangling woman in Lake Charles

A Ville Platte man has been arrested in Lake Charles, accused of pinning down a woman and strangling her.

Calcasieu Parish deputies say that on November 7 around 11:30 p.m. they were dispatched to a home in Lake Charles in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival deputies learned the suspect, Teddy T. Arvie, 41, Ville Platte, allegedly fled out the back door of the residence when they arrived.

During the investigation, deputies learned Arvie, a friend of the victim, arrived at her home and was knocking on her door. When the victim opened the door Arvie allegedly pushed his way inside the home and began yelling at the victim and threatened to hurt her.

The victim, they say, texted a family member, asking them to call law enforcement.

Deputies say Arvie allegedly hit the victim several times with his fists, pinned her down, and strangled her, saying he was going to kill her. The victim told deputies that she attempted to get away but was unable.

After fleeing, Arvie was later located and spoke with detectives. They say during that time, he confirmed he strangled the victim and made statements in reference to killing her. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted second-degree murder and home invasion.

The bond was set at $275,000.

