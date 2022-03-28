Victims in Lake Charles homicide identified

Police in Lake Charles have named the two people killed in a Friday double homicide.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old James Malik Johnson and 18-year-old Jacob Yarbrough, of Houston.

Police say officers began investigating the incident on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:23 p.m. in the area of Common Street and Lagrange Street.

The details on what occurred have not been released but, according to KPLC, residents in the area reported hearing gunshots that night.

Police say this is the fourth and fifth homicide the Lake Charles Police Department has investigated in 2022.

Anyone with information pertaining to this offense is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337.491.1311.

