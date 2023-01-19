UPDATE: Lake Charles City Hall closure extended

Lake Charles City Hall will be closed tomorrow morning, too.

City Hall and the Civic Center have been closed since Wednesday, but were supposed to re-open tomorrow morning.

Now Entergy has informed the City of Lake Charles that the estimated restoration time of electrical power must be extended to noon on Friday, January 20.

The planned power outage, that began on Wednesday, January 18, at approximately 3:55 p.m., is to allow for emergency repairs to be completed on the downtown electric grid. Residents and businesses in the downtown area should expect to continue to be without power during this time.

As a result of this extended restoration estimate, Lake Charles City Hall and the Lake Charles Civic Center will remain closed to the public on Friday, January 20.

Events booked for this weekend at the Lake Charles Civic Center are scheduled to go on as planned. Civic Center personnel are contacting event organizers directly to address individual events.

Public Safety and Public Works Operations remain operational, and City Transit will continue to run its normal routes. The Water Billing Office, located inside the City Transit Building at 1155 Ryan St, remains open with its regular business hours.

The regular meeting of the Lake Charles City Council, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, January 18, has been rescheduled as a Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 24, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting agenda is now available at www.cityoflakecharles.com [cityoflakecharles.com].

Entergy crews continue to work in the downtown corridor. This area is experiencing periodic lane closures on several downtown streets between Ryan Street and Lakeshore Drive, from Bilbo Street, north to Mill Street. These periodic lane closures are expected to last through 10 p.m. on Friday, January 20. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas if possible, and if travel in these areas is necessary, to use extreme caution, as crews will be working through day nighttime periods and some traffic signals may not be operational.

Citizens are reminded that several City services, including permit applications, occupational license renewals and water bill payments, can be accessed through the City’s website, www.cityoflakecharles.com [cityoflakecharles.com].

For the latest updates on the City of Lake Charles, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com [cityoflakecharles.com] and follow www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana [facebook.com].