UPDATE: Alleged driver booked with DWI in fatal hit and run

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Westlake man and booked him with DWI in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist that happened last week.

Bentley A. Stewart, 42, was arrested in the area of the Friday night crash and booked with DWI, but at the time there wasn't enough evidence to connect him to the fatal crash. Stewart, who is still currently incarcerated at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, has been booked with third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle under suspension, vehicular homicide, hit-and-run in a fatal crash and violations of laws regarding passing bicycles.

The accident happened at about 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Joe Miller Road and La. 171 in Moss Bluff. Deputies found a man in a ditch who was unresponsive.

The victim, identified as Brian Matte, 62, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe he was riding his bicycle east on Joe Miller Road and was hit by a vehicle from behind. They believe it happened sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

CPSO Lt. Bryan Guth and Sgt. Terry Faulk are the lead investigators on this case.