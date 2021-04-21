Unrestrained driver killed in Calcasieu Parish crash

An unrestrained driver was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 90 in Calcasieu Parish.

Troopers with State Police Troop D say they responded to the crash on April 20, at approximately 11:15 p.m. on US Hwy 90 east of PPG Drive.

The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Cassie Nicole Brockman of Lake Charles.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation revealed Brockman was traveling west on I-10 prior to exiting onto US 90 when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and onto a steep embankment.

After traveling onto the embankment, troopers say Brockman's vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest on its roof on the roadway.

Troopers say Brockman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

State Police say that there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

