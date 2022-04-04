Two injured during overnight shooting in Lake Charles

Two people are in stable condition following an overnight shooting in Lake Charles.

Police say they responded at 8:45 pm on Sunday, April 3, to the report of gunfire in the area of Bank and Sycamore Streets in the city.

Upon arrival, officers found two men in the roadway.

Both were transported to local hospitals and were treated for non-life threatening injuries. They were listed in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Sgt. Larry Newingham, by calling 337-491-1311.

