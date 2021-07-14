Two found dead in Lake Charles home

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. – Police are investigating an incident after two people were found dead inside a Lake Charles home

On Tuesday, at 2 p.m., the Lake Charles Police Department received notification from the Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office that deputies performing a welfare check at a residence in the 1800–block of Engleside Street discovered two deceased individuals. Because of the residence’s location within the city limits of Lake Charles, detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department took over the investigation, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives with the department and investigators from the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s identified the deceased persons as 51-year-old Brigitte Derouen Shows and 35-year-old Jason Edward Thoman.

“Based off information gathered through the department’s initial investigation and the preliminary findings from the Coroner’s Office, we do not suspect foul play at this time,” said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, Lake Charles Police Department.

“Neither of the bodies exhibited any signs of injury or foul play,” added Dr. Terry Welke, Calcasieu Parish Coroner. “Toxicology studies are pending to determine if both deaths were drug-related.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation is encouraged to contact lead investigator Detective Andrew Malveaux by calling 337-491-1311.

