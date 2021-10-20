Two Calcasieu Parish schools closed Wednesday due to power outage

The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Wednesday that Maplewood Elementary and Maplewood Middle in Sulphur will be closed.

The schools will be closed on October 20, due to a power outage in the area.

The outage, according to CPSB, was caused by an vehicle accident.

CPSB says that the schools are anticipated to reopen on Thursday, October 21.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel