Two boys arrested, accused of threatening to "shoot up" their school

Two boys have been booked with terrorizing after they allegedly threatened to "shoot up" their school.

The 14-year-old boys threatened to "shoot up" Barbe High School in Lake Charles, which they both attend.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was called about the threat, and detectives learned the 14 year old boys threated to shoot up the school. Detectives were also advised one of the boys stated he was going to shoot up the school after he went to the gun store and the other boy advised he has a gun ready.

Both boys were arrested. One was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and the other was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury MARC (Multi-Agency Resource Center).

CPSO Safe School Officers Josh Smith and Remy Miller and CPSO Detective Greg Jordan are the lead investigators on the case.

