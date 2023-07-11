Two arrests made in burglary spree; nearly 20 vehicles stolen

LAKE CHARLES, La. — On July 5, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives responded to numerous neighborhoods in the Westlake area regarding 19 vehicle burglaries, in which eight firearms were stolen along with other miscellaneous items and an ATV.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives reviewed video surveillance and were able to locate two possible suspects and provide a description of their clothing.

Shortly thereafter, two individuals matching the clothing descriptions, later identified as Dre C. Gregory, 24, and Oliver A. Mitchell, 20, both of Lake Charles, were located by a deputy patrolling the area near the burglaries. When the deputy attempted to make contact with Gregory and Mitchell, they fled the area, but were quickly apprehended. Near where the suspects were found, deputies also located one of the previously stolen firearms.

Upon further investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence with ties to both Gregory and Mitchell, where deputies located the stolen ATV along with seven firearms inside the residence. Four of the firearms recovered were previously stolen during the vehicle burglaries in Westlake and one was reported stolen out of Cottonport.

Gregory and Mitchell were arrested and booked taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. They are both charged with 19 counts of vehicle burglary; 8 counts of theft of a firearm; 6 counts of theft less than $1,000; possession of a stolen firearm; and theft of a motor vehicle. Judge Tony Fazzio set bail at $573,500 for Gregory and $573,000 for Mitchell.

"During the summer we normally see an increase in vehicle burglaries,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “I am urging you to remember to lock your vehicles. It is also just as important to make sure we don't leave any valuables in plain sight in your vehicle. You don't want to make yourself or your family an easy target. "

CPSO Cpl. Tanner Atwell is the arresting deputy on these cases. CPSO VCIU Detectives James Jones, James Rathke, and Chris Sharp are the lead investigators on these cases.