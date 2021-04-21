Watch
Calcasieu Parish

Two arrested, more expected in fatal Lake Charles shooting

Lake Charles Police Department
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 14:52:12-04

Two arrests have been made and more are expected in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Lake Charles.

Police say they arrested 18-year-old Gregory Pete of Lake Charles and 21-year-old Shania Citizen of Lake Charles in connection with the shooting on April 15, 2021.

More arrests are expected they say.

During the incident on 5th Avenue in Lake Charles, a total of four people were struck by gunfire. A 16-year-old old was killed while three others received non life-threatening injuries.

Pete was arrested on April 15 booked on chages of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $825,000.

On Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 Citizen was arrested and booked for accessory after the fact for her involvement in the shooting. Her bond was set at $250,000.

Additional arrests are imminent and as information becomes available, police said.

