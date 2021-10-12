Watch
Two arrested in Lake Charles double homicide, victims identified

Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 12, 2021
Two men have been arrested and victims identified in connection with a double homicide in Lake Charles.

Police say that on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:22 a.m. officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to the 2700 block of General Patton Street to investigate a double homicide.

Upon their arrival at the scene, Officers discovered two men dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as 40-year-old male Rudiy Elisandro Pinto-Arita and 35-year-old male Marcio Antonio Pinto-Arita.

Through their investigation, Detectives learned that the two victims were brothers who were natives of Honduras.

Through interviews, detectives learned a suspected narcotics transaction was involved in these homicides. Detectives, with evidence, were able to secure an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Antonio Devon Hadnot of Lake Charles.

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at around 10 a.m., Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team located Antonio Devon Hadnot at a residence in the 4200 block of Luke Powers Road. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Hadnot was booked with two counts of first-degree murder. Bond was set at $1.2 million total on both counts.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, 35-year-old Marvin Antonio Portillo Cobos of Honduras was arrested and booked on charges of failure to report the commission of certain felonies. Bond was set at $25,000.

