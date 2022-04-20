Watch
Two arrested for catalytic converter theft in Calcasieu Parish

Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 20, 2022
Two people have been arrested in connection with a catalytic converter theft in Calcasieu Parish.

On April 11 deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office responded to a boat launch in Vinton in reference to a theft of a catalytic converter.

During their initial investigation, CPSO deputies identified two possible suspects, 33-year-old Dustin R. Landry and 35-year-old Joshua R. Hickman of Sulphur.

After making contact with the suspects, deputies interviewed the two where they allegedly confirmed they had the stolen catalytic converter and sold it.

A search of their vehicle uncovered burglary tools, according to CPSO.

Landry and Hickman were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of theft $1,000 to $5,000; and simple criminal damage to property.

Their bonds were set at $40,000.

