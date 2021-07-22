Two arrested for business burglaries, thefts in Calcasieu Parish

Two people were arrested on July 16 following a three-week investigation by deputies into several burglaries and thefts from Calcasieu Parish businesses.

Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 53-year-old John K. Green of Orange, Texas, and 45-year-old Jose E. Reyes-Rivera of Iowa, following the investigation.

Deputies say they uncovered Green and Reyes-Rivera were allegedly responsible for breaking into three different businesses, burglarizing one of the businesses on two separate occasions, in the Sulphur and Lake Charles areas between June 18 and July 2.

After entering the businesses, deputies say Green and Reyes-Rivera allegedly stole over $9,000 of copper wire, numerous welding leads, and metals such as Monel and Inconel.

The two were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of 4 counts of simple burglary; 4 counts of theft; and 4 counts of criminal damage to property.

Green’s bond is set at $255,000 and Reyes-Rivera’s bond is set at $260,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel