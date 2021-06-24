Two accused of multiple drug charges following search of Lake Charles home

Two people are accused of multiple drug charges after searching a Lake Charles home.

On June 8, 2021, detectives assigned to the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a narcotics investigation which led them to a home in Lake Charles. The residence was identified as 24-year-old Casey Dean Soldier and 22-year-old Sidney Harper, according to Major Kevin Kirkum, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police Department.

Upon making contact with Sidney Harper, detectives established probable cause to detain Harper and secured the residence pending a narcotics search warrant. Casey Soldier was not at the residence at that time but a minor child was present, the spokesperson stated.

After obtaining a search warrant and searching the residence, detectives say they located and seized 53 pounds of marijuana, 171 pounds of THC edibles, almost four pounds of THC wax and/or oil, a money counter, 17 firearms, and a large amount of various caliber ammunition. The street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is $115,500, according to police.

Sidney Harper was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Jail on charges of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a CDS, illegal use of CDS in presence of a person under 17 years of age, and money laundering. Sidney Harper’s bond was set at $490,500.

An arrest warrant for Casey Soldier was obtained for possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a CDS, illegal use of CDS in presence of a person under 17 years of age, and money laundering. Casey Soldier’s bond was set at $490,500.00.

Casey Solder was later located and arrested on outstanding warrants.

