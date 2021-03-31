Two accused of firing shots at occupied vehicle in Lake Charles

Two Lake Charles men have been arrested, accused of firing shots at a vehicle occupied by four people last week.

Lake Charles Police say that on Thursday March 25 at around 10:30pm officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 Block of Knapp Street. During the course of the investigation it was learned that 22-year-old, Jaylon Guillory and 21-year-old Damonte Batiste of Lake Charles, allegedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle occupied by four people.

Lake Charles Police Department

On Tuesday, LPD located and arrested Damonte Batiste. Jaylon Guillory was arrested sometime later after he turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office.

Both suspects are charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder with bonds set at $200,000

