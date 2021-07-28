Two accused of contractor fraud

Two Texas people have been arrested and accused of contractor fraud by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies.

William Deremer III, 39, and Jennifer Guerra, 36, both of Pearland, Texas, were arrested recently on warrants accusing them of residential contractor fraud in excess of $25,000 and contractor fraud - no license. They were released after posting $40,000 bond each.

The victim told detectives that she hired Deremer, who worked for Southern Outfitters, in August 2020 to complete tree removal along with other home repairs at her house, and paid him $28,000 up front. ; The victim said she learned Deremer falsified documents and sent them to her insurance company, which included billing for equipment that was never onsite.

She told detectives she then received a bill from Deremer, for approximately $80,000 worth of work that was not completed at her house. Detectives learned the initial check of $28,000 was cashed by Deremer’s girlfriend, Jennifer L. Guerra, 36, Pearland, TX, who also worked at Southern Outfitters. It was also discovered neither Deremer nor Guerra possessed a contractor’s license in Louisiana at the time the victim entered into an agreement for repairs and made the initial payment.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office are working together to fight contractor fraud, deputies say. If you believe you have been a victim of contractor fraud or are unsure whether an actual crime has been committed call the Contractor Fraud Response Team at 437-3405.

CPSO Detective James Rathke is the lead investigator on this case.

