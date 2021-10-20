Two Acadiana men arrested, one wanted in Vinton drive-by shooting

Two Acadiana men have been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Vinton.

Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to a store on Highway 109 in Vinton at 6:30 p.m. on October 18; there, police say they spoke with the victim, who said he was leaving the store when he saw a truck driving by. He told police the truck turned around, pulled back onto Highway 109, passed the store again, and as it was passing shots were fired from the truck.

The victim's truck and another truck in the parking lot were struck several times during the incident, police say. According to detectives, the victim said he recognized one of the people in the truck as Jervon Broussard, 24, of Lafayette. Two other suspects inside the truck were identified as 28-year-old Brison Thibodeaux or Broussard and 19-year-old Dillon Derousselle of Carencro.

Broussard and Thibodeaux were located and arrested the next day, October 19, and were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. A warrant has been issued for Derousselle's arrest.

All three are facing charges of illegal carrying and discharging of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Broussard's bond was set at $210,000 and Thibodeaux and Derousselle's bond at $300,000. Anyone with information on Derousselle's whereabouts is asked to contact CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

